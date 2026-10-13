Financialright Seeks To Revive Burford Arbitration Fight

By Corey Rothauser ( October 13, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- German entity Financialright Claims GmbH has urged a Delaware federal judge to reopen its lawsuit against a Burford Capital affiliate over an allegedly fraudulent arbitration agreement, arguing that an arbitral tribunal has now determined that the court has the authority to decide the dispute....
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