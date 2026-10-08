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Ex-Coal Exec's Bribe Sentencing Paused Amid Witness Claims

By Phillip Bantz ( October 8, 2026, 10:33 AM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge agreed Wednesday to reschedule an upcoming sentencing hearing for a former coal executive convicted of authorizing bribes to an arm of the Egyptian government, after his attorneys flagged new allegations against a star witness for the prosecution....

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