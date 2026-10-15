Importer Risk Rises As AI Enters Trade Fraud Enforcement

By Amanda Main, Andrew Goldstein and William Pao ( October 15, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Over the past three months, the Trump administration has announced an all-of-government approach to combat tariff evasion schemes. On Aug. 13, the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy issued a report titled "The Great Transshipment Scam" that warned companies engaged in what it calls "illegal transshipment" — or routing goods from higher tariff countries through lower tariff countries — will face enforcement actions.[1]...
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