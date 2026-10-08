2 More Sentenced In $11M Amtrak Health Fraud Scheme

By George Woolston ( October 8, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A former Amtrak employee and a New York podiatrist have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a scheme that prosecutors claim defrauded the rail carrier out of $11 million in health benefits, the U.S. attorney's office in New Jersey said....
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