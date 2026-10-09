DraftKings Gets Hit With Seminole Tribe Sports-Betting Suit
By Joyce Hanson ( October 9, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida has sued DraftKings in state court on claims that the Boston-based sports gambling company and its chief executive are running an illegal betting operation that diverts regulated bets and revenue into an "underground" sportsbook....
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