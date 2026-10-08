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9/11 Family Sues Cannabis Entrepreneurs Over $1.3M Loss

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 8, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A 9/11 widow and her children are suing a previously sanctioned Los Angeles-area cannabis entrepreneur and his associate in California state court claiming they misused the family's $1.3 million investment, taken from their terrorism-victim compensation fund, after making false promises of guaranteed returns....

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