Colo. Landowners Sue To Block Data Center

By Benjamin Morse ( October 8, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Colorado landowners sued Weld County and a data center developer, alleging that the county unlawfully approved the first phase of what they say will be the state's largest data center despite concerns about its water and electricity needs, noise pollution and violations of public meeting requirements....
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