Judge Tosses Moderna Investor's RSV Vaccine Efficacy Suit
By Carolyn Muyskens ( October 8, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Thursday dismissed a shareholder's claims that Moderna lied about the effectiveness of its RSV vaccine, finding the investor did not present sufficient facts to suggest the drugmaker intended to mislead markets by citing a higher efficacy rate than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ultimately approved. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.