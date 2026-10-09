Anti-SLAPP Law Doesn't Tank Firm Breakup Case, Judge Says
By Andrea Keckley ( October 9, 2026, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut trial attorney and his new firm cannot invoke the state's anti-SLAPP law to dismiss claims brought by his former law partner, a state court judge held Thursday in one of multiple lawsuits stemming from Connecticut Trial Firm LLC's dissolution less than two years after it gained prominence with a record-setting personal injury verdict....
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