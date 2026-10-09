Apple Faces Trimmed Down BIPA Trial Over Faceprint Claims

By Celeste Bott ( October 9, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has ruled Apple must face a jury over claims its Photos app unlawfully collects Illinois users' faceprints, rejecting the company's argument that encryption shields it from liability under the state's biometric privacy law but scrapping claims over cropped facial images....
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