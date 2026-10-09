DOJ Seeks To Pause Order Blocking Demand For Driver Data
By Jared Foretek ( October 9, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department is asking a Virginia federal judge to pause his injunction barring the Trump administration from obtaining millions of commercial driver's license records from a nationwide database while it appeals the ruling, claiming that the district court likely lacked jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit in the first place....
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