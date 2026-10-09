Bill Would Shift Unused Housing Vouchers To Tribal Veterans
By Crystal Owens ( October 9, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would allow tribal nations to give back U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development vouchers that can be redistributed to Indigenous communities that are facing a shortage for their veterans....
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