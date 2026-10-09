FCC To Begin Search For Upper C-Band Clearinghouse Admin
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( October 9, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has begun the process of selecting an entity that will serve as the clearinghouse charged with reimbursing incumbent spectrum users for making way for 5G wireless in the upper C-band....
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