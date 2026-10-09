9th Circ. Sides With Forest Service In Idaho Project Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( October 9, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday reversed a lower court's finding that the U.S. Forest Service ran afoul of the National Forest Management Act when it approved an Idaho project, ruling the court erred when analyzing the project's compliance with limits on road construction in areas in and around bear habitat....
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