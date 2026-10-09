9th Circ. Says AmeriBen Data Breach Enough To Allege Injury

By Gina Kim ( October 9, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday revived a proposed data breach class action alleging health plan administrator AmeriBen unlawfully revealed patients' information, ruling the disclosures were enough to sustain a lawsuit even if the underlying information might seem "mundane."...
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