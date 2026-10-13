FCC Using 'Excuses' To Threaten Licenses, ABC Says
By Christopher Cole ( October 13, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- ABC told a D.C. federal court the Federal Communications Commission has effectively admitted that a probe of its parent Disney's hiring practices could not justify threatening eight of the network's TV stations' licenses with an early renewal proceeding....
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