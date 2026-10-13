Conn. Atty Sues Ga. Firm Over Fees From Sig Sauer Suit

By Mike Curley ( October 13, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- An attorney who has been helping clients sue Sig Sauer Inc. for years over pistols that allegedly discharge without a trigger pull is suing a Georgia firm that he says recruited him for one such case, saying he was removed from the case and is likely to be cut out of his share of attorney fees....
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