Data Sale In Spirit Bankruptcy Raises Novel Privacy Risks

By Daniel Lowenthal and Kimberly Black ( October 13, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- In August 2025, Spirit Airlines filed its second bankruptcy less than a year after its first. Although the company tried to find a way to keep the lights on, in May 2026, Spirit Airlines pivoted toward liquidation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York....
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