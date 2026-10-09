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Fla. Judge Weighs Combining $320M Epstein Victims' FBI Suit

By David Minsky ( October 9, 2026, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge requested input from the government and multiple alleged survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes on whether to combine a pair of lawsuits claiming investigations into the late financier were mishandled, including one complaint seeking $320 million for law enforcement over ignoring reports of criminal abuse....

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