High Court To Consider DOGE FOIA Dispute
By Katie Buehler ( October 13, 2026, 10:03 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court announced Tuesday it will review the D.C. Circuit's decision to greenlight limited discovery aimed at determining whether the Department of Government Efficiency is an agency subject to the Freedom of Information Act....
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