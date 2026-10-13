Driven Brands Says Investors' Fraud Suit Is Hindsight-Based
By Sydney Price ( October 13, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Auto services holding company Driven Brands and its executives have asked a North Carolina federal court to dismiss a proposed class action from shareholders accusing the company of misleading the public about its internal controls over financial reporting, arguing certain financial results were not known to be inaccurate when they were initially reported....
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