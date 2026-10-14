Healthcare CEO Gets 19 Years In $450M Medicare Scheme
By Carolina Bolado ( October 14, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a former healthcare executive Wednesday to 19 years in prison for running a $450 million scheme to swindle Medicare by using software that created false prescriptions for orthotic braces....
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