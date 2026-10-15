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Ex-Marvel CEO Drops Punitive Damages Bid In DNA Feud

By Carolina Bolado ( October 15, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Marvel Entertainment asked a Florida court Thursday to enter a final judgment in his long-running feud with a neighbor over the surreptitious collection of DNA evidence, after he dropped a claim for punitive damages that was the subject of a high-profile Florida Supreme Court case....

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