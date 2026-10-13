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Ex-Nexstar News Directors Win $4M In Pride Month Suit

By Cara Salvatore ( October 13, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A jury in western Michigan has ruled that Nexstar Media owes two of its former TV station news directors a total of around $4 million over their claims that their employer insinuated they were anti-gay after they sent a memo warning reporters to be balanced about Pride Month coverage....

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