Dodgers Owner's Insurers Hid Affiliate Loans, Suits Say

By Lauren Berg ( October 13, 2026, 11:59 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter and insurers owned by his holding company, Guggenheim Partners, have been hit with multiple proposed class actions alleging they sold annuities based on misrepresentations, with policyholders' premiums being siphoned into loans and financing that benefited Walter-affiliated companies....
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