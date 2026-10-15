Atty Drops Securities Suit After Failed Class Counsel Bid

By George Woolston ( October 15, 2026, 2:50 PM EDT) -- An attorney accusing a group of financial services companies of running a scheme driven by high commissions and undisclosed conflicts of interest has voluntarily dropped his suit, just two months after a New Jersey federal judge barred him from serving as class counsel in his proposed class action....
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