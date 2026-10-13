ICE Hit With Class Action Over Detainees' Seized Property

By Jared Foretek ( October 13, 2026, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Former ICE detainees are accusing the agency in a new class action of routinely keeping passports, work permits, driver's licenses and other belongings seized in detentions long after their owners have been released, alleging that the "de facto policy" has cost jobs, housing and the ability to move freely....
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