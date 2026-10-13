2nd Circ. Revives Lidl Worker's Unpaid Waiting Time Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( October 13, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Waiting time is compensable under federal wage law when employees are required to report to work but cannot begin their duties for reasons beyond their control, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday in reviving a Lidl grocery store worker's unpaid wage claims....
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