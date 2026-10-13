High Court Won't Hear Ex-United Worker's Suit Against IAM
By Spencer Brewer ( October 13, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to revive a lawsuit brought by a former United Airlines customer service agent seeking to bring claims against her union for failing to take her wrongful discharge claim against the company to arbitration....
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