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Thompson Coburn Hires Ex-Prosecutor From Tyson & Mendes

By Andrea Keckley ( October 13, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Thompson Coburn LLP has added a longtime prosecutor from Tyson & Mendes, where she managed the New York and Connecticut offices, as a partner in its New York office....

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