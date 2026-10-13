DOD, SBA Ink Small Biz. Industrial Base Agreement
By Ganesh Setty ( October 13, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration said it has inked a new deal with the U.S. Department of Defense that will help small businesses operating within the defense industrial base to access additional capital....
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