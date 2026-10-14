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Expert Analysis

Athletes Must Consider PR Risks Surrounding IP Enforcement

By Bob Surrette and Garrett Muscott ( October 14, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 5, an attorney for Washington Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, the former Heisman Trophy winner and second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Louisiana State University demanding that Daniels' alma mater end any use of his name, image and likeness.[1]...

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