Dolby Loses Bid To Ax InterDigital Patent From Disney Case

By Ryan Davis ( October 13, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied Dolby's motion seeking to invalidate an InterDigital video patent that is at issue in a related infringement suit against Disney over its streaming services, ruling that Dolby failed to show that the patent covers only an abstract idea....
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