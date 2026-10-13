OpenAI Accused Of Mining Kids' ChatGPT Data To Train LLMs

By Hailey Konnath ( October 13, 2026, 10:49 PM EDT) -- OpenAI has preyed on children by extracting "vast amounts of highly sensitive and valuable data" from millions of young ChatGPT users without valid consent and then using that information to train its large language models, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in California federal court....
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