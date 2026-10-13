CVS Reaches $315M Deal With DOJ Over Opioid Prescriptions

By Lauren Berg ( October 13, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc., the nation's largest pharmacy chain, has agreed to pay $315 million and implement certain safeguards to resolve claims that it knowingly filled invalid prescriptions for powerful opioids for years and sought payment through federal healthcare programs, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday....
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