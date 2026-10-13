Feds' Mich. SNAP Records Fight Paused Pending Calif. Ruling
By Rae Ann Varona ( October 13, 2026, 11:37 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge Tuesday paused the Trump administration's lawsuit that seeks to force Michigan into handing over certain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applicant records, saying a California federal court overseeing the same "core legal issue" in a lawsuit filed by Michigan and other states should rule first....
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