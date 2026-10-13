Rivian Failed To Pay Workers For Required Training, Suit Says

By Ben Adlin ( October 13, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A former Rivian LLC service technician brought a proposed class action against the automaker in Washington state court, claiming the company pressured workers to forgo their legally protected meal and rest periods, and failed to pay them for mandatory training sessions completed at home and off the clock....
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