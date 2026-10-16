Protecting Trade Secrets When AI Agents Go Rogue
By Matt Nealon ( October 16, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- For companies and intellectual property owners, the recent incident involving OpenAI's agents acting beyond their assigned tasks and compromising parts of Hugging Face's production systems raises a practical question: How should trade secret protections account for AI agents that can access sensitive information and take actions beyond their instructions?...
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