Ex-OpenAI Engineer Charged With Bugging Conference Room
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 13, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have arrested and charged a former OpenAI product team engineer in California federal court on allegations he hid a secret recording device inside toilet paper behind a TV in an executive conference room in order to capture confidential communications about the ChatGPT-maker's artificial intelligence technology....
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