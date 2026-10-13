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Ex-OpenAI Engineer Charged With Bugging Conference Room

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 13, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have arrested and charged a former OpenAI product team engineer in California federal court on allegations he hid a secret recording device inside toilet paper behind a TV in an executive conference room in order to capture confidential communications about the ChatGPT-maker's artificial intelligence technology....

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