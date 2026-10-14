Jenzabar Investors Ask Del. Justices To Revive $55M Suit

By Jarek Rutz ( October 14, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Jenzabar Inc. and former members of New Media Investors II LLC, an investment vehicle formed to hold Jenzabar securities, clashed before the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday over whether the investors can revive their suit seeking roughly $55.25 million tied to the higher education software company's stock warrants, even though the investment vehicle was canceled in 2017....
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