Cognizant's $2.8M 401(k) Deal Hits Speedbump

By Patrick Hoff ( October 14, 2026, 1:38 PM EDT) -- EDITING -- A New Jersey federal judge refused to approve a $2.8 million agreement ending a proposed class action alleging information technology company Cognizant loaded its 401(k) plan with poor investment options and lofty fees, ruling workers hadn't explained why the court should bless the deal....
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