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Whoopi Goldberg's Pot Co. Must Take Fraud Claim To Trial

By Carla Baranauckas ( October 14, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge tossed a landlord's lawsuit seeking unpaid rent from television personality Whoopi Goldberg's cannabis company, finding that the proposed dispensary lacked required municipal approvals, but said a jury must decide whether the landlord, a former mayor, fraudulently misrepresented the property's licensing status....

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