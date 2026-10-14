7-Eleven To Pay $2.3M To Resolve Tobacco Fee Fight

By Patrick Hoff ( October 14, 2026, 1:45 PM EDT) -- 7-Eleven Inc. will pay $2.3 million to settle a proposed class action alleging it violated federal benefits law by failing to let tobacco-using workers who completed a cessation program totally avoid a $720 annual health plan fee, according to a filing in Texas federal court....
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