BlackRock, Baillie Gifford Back ICON In $200M Series D

By Nate Beck ( October 14, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- ICON, a homebuilder that uses 3D printing, said it has raised $200 million in a Series D financing round led by investment managers Baillie Gifford and BlackRock, which will support deployment of the company's robotic construction systems and the opening of a research and development facility in Austin, Texas....
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