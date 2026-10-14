LSU's Relent Hasn't Cooled College Football Roster Litigation

By Alex Lawson ( October 14, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Southeastern Conference is looking to proceed with its suit over Louisiana State University's efforts to add former NFL players to its roster, telling an Alabama federal judge that its claims are live despite the school's decision not to bring those players aboard....
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