Insurer Can't Dodge Igloo Cooler Injury Suit Coverage Row

By Danielle Ferguson ( October 14, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Several class actions alleging consumers were injured by defective handles on Igloo roller coolers triggered an insurer's duty to defend the company, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday, denying most of the insurer's bid to toss the breach of contract claims against it....
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