Calif. Asks DC Judge To Void EPA's 'Unlawful' Waiver Moves
By Linda Chiem ( October 15, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- California has asked a D.C. federal judge to void the Trump administration and congressional Republicans' "manifestly unlawful" use of the Congressional Review Act to make Clean Air Act waivers for the Golden State subject to rescission by lawmakers....
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