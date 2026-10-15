Man Shot By ICE Refiles Habeas Case, Citing Medical Needs

By Britain Eakin ( October 15, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a New York man shot by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers while his son was in the car renewed their attempt to free him from detention, saying he is still in need of medical attention....
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