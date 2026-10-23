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Expert Analysis

3rd Circ. Ruling Opens Door For Fraud-On-The-Market Rethink

By Jonathan Richman ( October 23, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 30, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit held that a lack of movement in a company's stock price following corrections of allegedly false statements does not prove that the false statements were immaterial under the federal securities laws....

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