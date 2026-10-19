Jackson Lewis Hires Calif. DOJ Atty With Employment Chops
By Gina Kim ( October 19, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- An attorney who has decades of experience representing employees in wage-and-hour class actions and Fair Labor Standards Act collective actions against major companies and most recently served as supervising deputy attorney general for the California Department of Justice has joined Jackson Lewis PC....
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